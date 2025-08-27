Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DJT, RH, SOC

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 30,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 5,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 8,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 821,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, RH options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

