Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DJT, RH, SOC

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 5,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 8,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 821,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
