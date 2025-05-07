Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, BKNG, MCK

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,663 contracts, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5650 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5650 strike highlighted in orange:
And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 5,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
