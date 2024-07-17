Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, VST, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 14,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 39,296 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 50,634 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, VST options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.