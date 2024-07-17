Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, VST, DIS

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 39,296 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 50,634 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, VST options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBYD
GLPI Price Target
IPOD Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.