Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DFS, UNH, F

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 18,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 290,145 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 67,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DFS options, UNH options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
