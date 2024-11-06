Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DFS, UNH, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 8,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 853,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 18,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 290,145 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 67,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, UNH options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

