Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, GNRC, CI

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,936 contracts, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 9,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, GNRC options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
