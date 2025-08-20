Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, GNRC, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 20,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,936 contracts, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 9,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

