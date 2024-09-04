Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DE, NVAX, DOCU

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 22,639 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,700 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 6,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
