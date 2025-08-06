Markets
DDOG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, WMT, DASH

August 06, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 52,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 130,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 9,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WMT options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

