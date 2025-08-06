Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, WMT, DASH

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 130,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 9,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WMT options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
TLC YTD Return
SFNC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.