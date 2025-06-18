Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, UBER, JCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 27,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 119,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 24,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,900 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

