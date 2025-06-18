Markets
DDOG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, UBER, JCI

June 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 27,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 119,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 24,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,900 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, UBER options, or JCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of BSJR
 RHP Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of BSJR-> RHP Next Dividend Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG
UBER
JCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.