Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, ANF, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 22,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 14,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 57,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 8,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,900 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, ANF options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.