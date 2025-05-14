Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAN, AKRO, EXEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), where a total volume of 14,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 5,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,300 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 7,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) saw options trading volume of 14,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

