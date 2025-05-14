Markets
DAN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAN, AKRO, EXEL

May 14, 2025 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), where a total volume of 14,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,300 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 7,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) saw options trading volume of 14,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAN options, AKRO options, or EXEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
 BRTX Stock Predictions
 KEN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks-> BRTX Stock Predictions-> KEN Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAN
AKRO
EXEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.