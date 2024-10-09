Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, C, NCLH

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 67,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 58,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
