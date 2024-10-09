Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, C, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 54,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 67,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 58,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, C options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.