Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, UNH, CAG

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 24,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CZR options, UNH options, or CAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
