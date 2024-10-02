News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, UNH, CAG

October 02, 2024 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 32,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 14,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 24,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, UNH options, or CAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Tags

