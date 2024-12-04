News & Insights

CVX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, GL, UNH

December 04, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

December 04, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 52,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 32,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) options are showing a volume of 3,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 21,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, GL options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
