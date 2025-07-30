Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, ONON, SPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 44,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) options are showing a volume of 28,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 4,512 contracts, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

