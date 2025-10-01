Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, HOOD, REGN

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 236,131 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,600 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, HOOD options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ACWF YTD Return
Institutional Holders of ESTC
ILCG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.