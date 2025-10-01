Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, HOOD, REGN

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 38,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 10,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 236,131 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,600 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, HOOD options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

