Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CUBI, VKTX, VZ

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 18,955 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 85,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
