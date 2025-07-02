Markets
CUBI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CUBI, VKTX, VZ

July 02, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI), where a total volume of 1,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 18,955 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 85,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CUBI options, VKTX options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MDD Videos
 Enerpac Tool Group Historical PE Ratio
 RTO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MDD Videos-> Enerpac Tool Group Historical PE Ratio-> RTO Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CUBI
VKTX
VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.