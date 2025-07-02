Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CUBI, VKTX, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI), where a total volume of 1,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 18,955 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 85,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CUBI options, VKTX options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.