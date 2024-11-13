News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, QRVO, XOM

November 13, 2024 — 01:44 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 147,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 17,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,200 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 61,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, QRVO options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

