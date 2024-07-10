Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, UBER, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 64,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 3,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 104,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,800 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, UBER options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.