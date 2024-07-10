Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, UBER, MA

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 104,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,800 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
