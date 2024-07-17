Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, DPZ, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 21,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,654 contracts, representing approximately 465,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, DPZ options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.