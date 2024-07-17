News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, DPZ, BA

July 17, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 21,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,654 contracts, representing approximately 465,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, DPZ options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
DPZ
BA

