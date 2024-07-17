Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, DPZ, BA

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,654 contracts, representing approximately 465,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 50,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, DPZ options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
