Markets
CMPR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMPR, DG, BHF

June 11, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total of 800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 18,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 11,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 2,757 contracts, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMPR options, DG options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ALLG Stock Predictions
 IEH Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of SGBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ALLG Stock Predictions-> IEH Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of SGBK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMPR
DG
BHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.