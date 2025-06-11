Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMPR, DG, BHF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total of 800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 18,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 11,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 2,757 contracts, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

