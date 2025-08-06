Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIM, LMB, TKO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total of 3,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Limbach Holdings Inc (Symbol: LMB) saw options trading volume of 1,401 contracts, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of LMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,500 underlying shares of LMB. Below is a chart showing LMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 4,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

