CIEN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, HSIC, RNA

June 04, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 8,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) options are showing a volume of 10,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA) saw options trading volume of 7,981 contracts, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

