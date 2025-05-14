Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CELH, TJX, LBTYA

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 38,330 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 19,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA) saw options trading volume of 17,006 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
