Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CELH, TJX, LBTYA

May 14, 2025 — 07:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 56,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 38,330 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 19,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA) saw options trading volume of 17,006 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

