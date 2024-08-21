Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, MTCH, DHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 2,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 35,375 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 30,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 13,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

