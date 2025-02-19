Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CE, DVN, PH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), where a total volume of 26,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.6% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 86,933 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 5,675 contracts, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CE options, DVN options, or PH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.