Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CE, DVN, PH

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 86,933 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
And Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 5,675 contracts, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
