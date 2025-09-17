Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CC, BX, ALE

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 24,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) saw options trading volume of 4,071 contracts, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CC options, BX options, or ALE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
