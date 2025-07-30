Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CARR, STNG, ATI

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,549 contracts, representing approximately 554,900 underlying shares or approximately 45% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) options are showing a volume of 6,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of ATI. Below is a chart showing ATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARR options, STNG options, or ATI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
ZFGN market cap history
Funds Holding PLXP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.