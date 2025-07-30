Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CARR, STNG, ATI

July 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total volume of 20,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,549 contracts, representing approximately 554,900 underlying shares or approximately 45% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ATI Inc (Symbol: ATI) options are showing a volume of 6,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of ATI. Below is a chart showing ATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, STNG options, or ATI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
