CAR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, FE, CEG

July 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 2,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) saw options trading volume of 10,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 12,742 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

