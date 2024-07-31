Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, FE, CEG

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) saw options trading volume of 10,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 12,742 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
