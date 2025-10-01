Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CALM, BTU, LRCX

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,505 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 51,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
