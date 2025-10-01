Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CALM, BTU, LRCX

October 01, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 4,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 985,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,505 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 51,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

