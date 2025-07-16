Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, TGT, DG

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 25,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 12,368 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
