Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, TGT, DG

July 16, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 72,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 25,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 12,368 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, TGT options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

