Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, HUM, PG

November 06, 2024 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 17,736 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 12,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 29,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, HUM options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks
 EEMV Videos
 Funds Holding FCRE

