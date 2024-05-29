News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, NCNO, MNST

May 29, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 550,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) options are showing a volume of 3,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 37,496 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 17,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, NCNO options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

