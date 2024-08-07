News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, WMS, UNIT

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 3,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 5,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 29,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

