Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, HUM, CLX

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 15,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, HUM options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
