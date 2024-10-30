Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, HUM, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 5,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 15,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

