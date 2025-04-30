Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BE, CVS, EIX

April 30, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 29,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 47,607 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 12,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, CVS options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
