Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BE, CVS, EIX

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 47,607 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 12,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BE options, CVS options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRLG
Institutional Holders of RFDI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.