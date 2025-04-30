Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BE, CVS, EIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 29,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 8,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 47,607 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) options are showing a volume of 12,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, CVS options, or EIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

