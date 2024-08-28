Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBWI, DG, UAL

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 10,909 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 32,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 10,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, DG options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
