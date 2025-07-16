Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, GE, PPL

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 42,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) options are showing a volume of 28,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
