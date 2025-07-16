Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, GE, PPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 44,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 42,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) options are showing a volume of 28,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

