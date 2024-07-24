News & Insights

Markets
AVTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVTR, GILD, AFRM

July 24, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), where a total of 45,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 18,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 44,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 44,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVTR options, GILD options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SIRE market cap history
 Funds Holding TSLZ
 Institutional Holders of TPHE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR
GILD
AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.