Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVTR, GILD, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), where a total of 45,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 18,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 44,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 44,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVTR options, GILD options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.