Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVTR, GILD, AFRM

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 44,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 44,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
