Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APPN, RGEN, FLNG

Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) options are showing a volume of 4,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 3,516 contracts, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPN options, RGEN options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
SOVO market cap history
Institutional Holders of CCIR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.