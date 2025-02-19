Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APPN, RGEN, FLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total of 4,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.2% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,700 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN) options are showing a volume of 4,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) saw options trading volume of 3,516 contracts, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, RGEN options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

