Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, COST, AAPL

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 586,923 contracts, representing approximately 58.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 54,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
