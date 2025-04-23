Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, COST, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 631,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 41,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 586,923 contracts, representing approximately 58.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 54,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

