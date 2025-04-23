Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, COST, AAPL

April 23, 2025 — 01:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 631,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 41,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 21,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 586,923 contracts, representing approximately 58.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 54,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
