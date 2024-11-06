Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMKR, RYTM, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 23,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.9% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 23,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) options are showing a volume of 5,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 35,611 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 11,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, RYTM options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.