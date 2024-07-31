News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, GS, LYV

July 31, 2024 — 02:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 130,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 12,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

