Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, SNOW, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 180,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 20,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 53,431 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 26,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

