AMC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, SNOW, AI

July 24, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 180,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 20,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 53,431 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 26,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, SNOW options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

