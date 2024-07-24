Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, SNOW, AI

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 53,431 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 26,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.