Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALK, C, BLK

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 99,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,900 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,227 contracts, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALK options, C options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stocks By Industry
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELP
SDOG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.