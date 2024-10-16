Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALK, C, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 21,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.2% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 99,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,900 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,227 contracts, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

