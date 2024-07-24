Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALGM, SPOT, AAPL

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 35,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 951,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 73,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGM options, SPOT options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
