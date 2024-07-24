Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALGM, SPOT, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total volume of 26,942 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 23,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 35,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 951,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 73,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

