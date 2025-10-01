Markets
AFRM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, RUN, TEAM

October 01, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 51,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 15,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 65,207 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 19,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 14,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

