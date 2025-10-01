Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, RUN, TEAM

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 65,207 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 19,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 14,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
