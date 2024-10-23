Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, ANF, RIVN

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 49,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,200 contracts, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 169,096 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 29,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

