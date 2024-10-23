Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, ANF, RIVN

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,200 contracts, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 169,096 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 29,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, ANF options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BFRA
BLH Videos
Funds Holding MTS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.