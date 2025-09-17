Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACAD, DNUT, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total volume of 12,323 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,500 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 22,133 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,031 contracts, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $697.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $697.50 strike highlighted in orange:

