Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACAD, DNUT, SPOT

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 22,133 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,031 contracts, representing approximately 803,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $697.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $697.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACAD options, DNUT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
BAND Average Annual Return
Ferguson Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.