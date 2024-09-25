Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, DAL, CHK

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 38,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, DAL options, or CHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
