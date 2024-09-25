Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, DAL, CHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 13,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 38,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

