News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, DAL, CHK

September 25, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 13,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 38,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, DAL options, or CHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding COHN
 ECH Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding VET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
DAL
CHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.