Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, SABR, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 16,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 77,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 14,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 7,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, SABR options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
